Digi International Inc. (DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.37. Digi International has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Digi International had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.50%. equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $185,013.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,100.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,736.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,015,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,454 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 233,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digi International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

