Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of $357.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.73. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $23.50.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

