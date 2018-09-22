DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $236.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

