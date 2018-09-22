DHI Group Inc (DHX) Short Interest Down 82.9% in August

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 1,066,783 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,773 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DHI Group by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth $181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 99,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHX opened at $2.00 on Friday. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $99.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 million. equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

