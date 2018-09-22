Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) a €12.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBB. equinet set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Monday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.06 ($16.34).

Shares of PBB opened at €13.06 ($15.19) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

