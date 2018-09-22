Denison Mines (DML) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70. 111,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 520,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

DML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.90 to C$0.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.90 to C$0.95 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.10 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 212.62%.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada. The company acquires, explores for, and develops uranium properties; and extracts, processes, and sells uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 63.3% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

