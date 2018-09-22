Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.90.

DLPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

DLPH traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. 2,296,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,818. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,140.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 24.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

