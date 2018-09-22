Delivery Hero (DHER) PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Barclays set a €52.25 ($60.76) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.92 ($58.05).

DHER opened at €43.10 ($50.12) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 52 week high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

