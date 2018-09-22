Darden Restaurants (DRI) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.15. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $271,033.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total transaction of $1,161,100.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 92.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 761.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

