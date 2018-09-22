Dalbergia Investments Llc Acquires 97,031 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) Stock

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 97,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,517,954.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dalbergia Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 30,156 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $782,548.20.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 250,478 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,787.48.

On Friday, September 14th, Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 478,252 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,970,647.56.

On Thursday, August 9th, Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 809,500 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,318,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $26.55 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 48.05%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.80 million. research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,338,000 after buying an additional 82,827 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

