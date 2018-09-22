CVR Energy (CVI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

CVI stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $109,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

