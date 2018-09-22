CVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,767. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

