Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,858 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $147,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $164,000. Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $199,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.74.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $860.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $5,060,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,999.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,042 shares of company stock worth $71,264,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

