Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 28.76 and a quick ratio of 28.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 377.94%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,044,470.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

