Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,528 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 81.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 88.5% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 69.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $206,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

AIZ opened at $105.21 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.35. Assurant had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.28%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $128,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,839.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $121,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,215,394 shares of company stock valued at $228,135,608 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

