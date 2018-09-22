CT Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.98. The company had a trading volume of 96,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,694. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$15.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.92.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT) is a closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust’s principal objective is to create Unitholder value over the long-term by generating reliable, durable and growing monthly distributions on a tax-efficient basis. The Trust is engaged in the ownership and operation of retail investment properties located in Canada.

