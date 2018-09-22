Cryptrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Cryptrust has a market cap of $0.00 and $16,732.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, Cryptrust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00280385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00153011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.16 or 0.06831644 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Cryptrust Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp

Cryptrust Token Trading

Cryptrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

