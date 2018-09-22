Cryptopay (CPAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,723.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $2,723.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015042 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00278754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00153551 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.13 or 0.06573793 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay’s launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,325,670 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.