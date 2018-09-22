Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,150 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Crown by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, Director William S. Urkiel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.25 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Urkiel purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,364.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of CCK opened at $48.71 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). Crown had a return on equity of 58.64% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

