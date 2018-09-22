Critical Survey: Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) vs. NeuLion (NEUL)

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (OTCMKTS: NEUL) and NeuLion (OTCMKTS:NEUL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and NeuLion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Communications Inc. Class B 0 3 2 0 2.40 NeuLion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Given Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rogers Communications Inc. Class B is more favorable than NeuLion.

Volatility and Risk

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuLion has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. NeuLion does not pay a dividend. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and NeuLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communications Inc. Class B 12.66% 29.52% 6.87% NeuLion -32.77% -13.94% -9.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of NeuLion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and NeuLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communications Inc. Class B $10.91 billion 2.47 $1.32 billion $2.71 19.28 NeuLion $95.57 million 2.43 -$31.31 million N/A N/A

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than NeuLion.

Summary

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B beats NeuLion on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10.5 million subscribers. The company's Cable segment provides high-speed broadband Internet access, digital television and online viewing, phone, and home Wi-Fi services to consumers, businesses, and enterprises; and monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control services. This segment also offers network connectivity services through its fiber network and data center assets through its sales team, third-party retailers, and a network of third-party channel distributors to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. It distributes its products through company-owned retail stores, e-commerce sites, call centers, outbound telemarketing, door-to-door agents, and other retail locations. This segment had approximately 2.2 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.7 million television subscribers, and 1.1 million phone subscribers, as well as operated a network that passes 4.3 million homes. Its Media segment offers multi-platform televised and online shopping, digital media services, and publishing services; and operates television networks and radio stations, as well as owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a league baseball team and Rogers Centre event venue. The company also provides credit cards. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NeuLion Company Profile

NeuLion, Inc. provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content. It also provides NeuLion consumer electronics (CE) technologies, which allow CE manufacturers to provide a secure, high quality video experience with premium screen resolution, up to Ultra HD/4K, across virtually all content formats for a range of connected devices; and a library of high quality video compression-decompression programs or codecs under the MainConcept brand. It serves content owners and rights holders, such as professional and college sports, and broadcaster/operator customers; consumer electronics manufacturers; and video integrators comprising enterprise software providers. NeuLion, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

