Critical Survey: New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) vs. American Public Education (APEI)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NASDAQ: APEI) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $2.45 billion 4.41 $296.13 million $1.87 40.48 American Public Education $299.25 million 1.71 $21.12 million $1.29 24.15

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than American Public Education. American Public Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Tech Grp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 1 0 5 0 2.67 American Public Education 0 2 2 0 2.50

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus target price of $107.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.89%. American Public Education has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.69%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than American Public Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of American Public Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 12.10% 14.79% 8.36% American Public Education 7.97% 8.61% 7.34%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats American Public Education on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. The company also provides language training courses consisting of English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates full-time private primary and secondary boarding school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs on its Websites koolearn.com and koo.cn. In addition, it offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2017, the company offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 77 schools, 855 learning centers, and 20 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

