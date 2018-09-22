Critical Survey: Avangrid (AGR) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

Avangrid (NYSE: HE) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Avangrid pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Avangrid and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 6.07% 4.47% 2.16% Hawaiian Electric Industries 6.78% 9.28% 1.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avangrid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Avangrid has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $5.96 billion 2.55 $381.00 million $2.20 22.33 Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.56 billion 1.50 $167.18 million $1.65 21.39

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Avangrid and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 2 2 6 0 2.40 Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 3 0 0 1.75

Avangrid presently has a consensus target price of $53.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.52%. Given Avangrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Summary

Avangrid beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. It also generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. The company was formerly known as Iberdrola USA, Inc. Avangrid, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.