Critical Contrast: WNS (WNS) versus First Data (FDC)

WNS (NYSE: FDC) and First Data (NYSE:FDC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

WNS has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Data has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.9% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of First Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of First Data shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WNS and First Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 8 1 3.00 First Data 0 2 24 0 2.92

WNS currently has a consensus target price of $51.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.41%. First Data has a consensus target price of $25.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. Given WNS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than First Data.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and First Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.84% 22.42% 14.33% First Data 15.39% 21.88% 2.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WNS and First Data’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $758.00 million 3.35 $86.43 million $1.81 27.94 First Data $12.05 billion 1.96 $1.47 billion $1.28 19.81

First Data has higher revenue and earnings than WNS. First Data is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WNS beats First Data on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The GFS segment provides technology solutions for bank and non-bank issuers comprising credit, retail private label, commercial card, and loan processing; licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS processing application; and account services, including card personalization and embossing, customer communications, remittance processing, professional services, and customer servicing consisting of call center solutions and back office processing. The NSS segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions comprising debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, as well as its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

