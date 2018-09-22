Critical Analysis: Sogou (SOGO) versus Computer Task Group (CTG)

Sogou (NASDAQ: CTG) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sogou and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou N/A N/A N/A Computer Task Group 0.30% 4.78% 2.76%

5.6% of Sogou shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Computer Task Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sogou and Computer Task Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou $908.36 million 3.47 $82.20 million $0.29 27.34 Computer Task Group $301.21 million 0.26 $800,000.00 $0.22 24.55

Sogou has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Task Group. Computer Task Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sogou, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sogou and Computer Task Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou 1 1 1 0 2.00 Computer Task Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sogou currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 61.83%. Computer Task Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Computer Task Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Computer Task Group is more favorable than Sogou.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Sogou on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

