Critical Analysis: Origin Bancorp (OBNK) and Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BWFG) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $181.78 million 5.03 $14.66 million N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group $75.83 million 3.25 $13.83 million $2.03 15.47

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group 19.62% 10.79% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Origin Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 1 3.00 Bankwell Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Origin Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; products and services, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing. As of April 10, 2018, it operated approximately 40 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including residential real estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, or automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates through a network of nine branches. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

