Critical Analysis: Commscope (COMM) vs. ARRIS International (ARRS)

Commscope (NASDAQ: ARRS) and ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Commscope and ARRIS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commscope 4.43% 24.14% 5.63% ARRIS International 1.83% 16.82% 7.09%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commscope and ARRIS International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commscope 0 6 5 0 2.45 ARRIS International 1 3 4 0 2.38

Commscope presently has a consensus price target of $35.85, indicating a potential upside of 17.46%. ARRIS International has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given ARRIS International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARRIS International is more favorable than Commscope.

Risk & Volatility

Commscope has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARRIS International has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of ARRIS International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commscope shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of ARRIS International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commscope and ARRIS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commscope $4.56 billion 1.29 $193.76 million $2.02 15.11 ARRIS International $6.61 billion 0.72 $92.02 million $2.43 10.90

Commscope has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARRIS International. ARRIS International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commscope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commscope beats ARRIS International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for street poles and other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support and professional services; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The Enterprise Networks segment provides wired Ethernet switches; and indoor, outdoor, and special-purpose Wi-Fi access points, as well as accessories, such as antennas. This segment also offers SmartCell Insight, a big data Wi-Fi analytics and reporting platform; ZonePlanner, a Wi-Fi planning and modeling software; Smart Positioning Technology, a cloud-based smart Wi-Fi location-based services platform; Cloudpath Wi-Fi device; mobile apps for controllers, cloud Wi-Fi, location, and performance testing; Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi, a wireless local area network management-as-a-service; and ZoneDirector, a smart Wi-Fi controller. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

