Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Highland Capital Management LP increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 126.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 68,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 45.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 132,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CEQP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

