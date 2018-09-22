Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (CPH) (NOKIA) a €5.60 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Nokia Oyj (CPH) (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj (CPH) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.54 ($6.44).

NOKIA stock opened at €4.68 ($5.44) on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

