Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Microsoft (MSFT) a $125.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a focus list rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Nomura set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.74.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,337 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $2,548,867.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,814,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,042 shares of company stock valued at $71,264,850 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.