Cred Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Cred has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00279174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00153492 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.10 or 0.06818912 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009121 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,641,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Huobi, UEX, OKEx, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

