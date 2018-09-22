Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.36 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,281,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,678 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.