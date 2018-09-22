Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.65

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 3507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BREW. BidaskClub lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 million, a PE ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth $208,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 7.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 21.1% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 59.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW)

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.