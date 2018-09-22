Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRL. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

