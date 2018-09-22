Covia (CVIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, August 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Covia in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Covia from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

NASDAQ CVIA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Covia has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $508.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

