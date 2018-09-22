Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Receives $10.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In other news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $132,723.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,760,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after buying an additional 1,032,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,341,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,522,000 after buying an additional 2,077,127 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 80.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 900,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 401,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 76.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.12. 5,770,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,469. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.