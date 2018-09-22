Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Receives $10.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In other news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $132,723.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.12. 5,770,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,469. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $9.88.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
