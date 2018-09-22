Corporate Office Properties Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.17. 727,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,044. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,868.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,636.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.