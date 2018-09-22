Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 85.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 137,944 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $2,046,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 463,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431,552 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 107,040 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $7,805,638.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 45,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $1,501,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,300 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Corning stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

