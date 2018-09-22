Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie Sells 100,000 Shares

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$24,000.00.
CGP traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,704. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile
Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.