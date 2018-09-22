Cooper Companies (COO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $269.31

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $269.31 and last traded at $265.81, with a volume of 8994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.62.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.44 million. research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 58,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $14,800,841.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,872,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.56, for a total value of $411,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,575 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,174 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 62,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $834,681,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

