ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 236.33 ($3.08).

CTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.13) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

CTEC traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 233.60 ($3.04). 18,900,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 349.10 ($4.55).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Sten Scheibye acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £50,175 ($65,357.56).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

