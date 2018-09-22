Contrasting Transocean (RIG) & Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG)

Transocean (NASDAQ: ORIG) and Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Transocean and Ocean Rig UDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 3 4 14 0 2.52 Ocean Rig UDW 0 1 2 0 2.67

Transocean currently has a consensus target price of $13.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Ocean Rig UDW has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.32%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Ocean Rig UDW.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Ocean Rig UDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -99.38% -2.00% -1.08% Ocean Rig UDW -16.88% 6.37% 5.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transocean and Ocean Rig UDW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $2.97 billion 2.10 -$3.13 billion ($0.06) -225.67 Ocean Rig UDW $1.01 billion 3.06 -$5.40 million N/A N/A

Ocean Rig UDW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Ocean Rig UDW shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Transocean has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Rig UDW has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocean Rig UDW beats Transocean on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Ocean Rig UDW Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc., an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names. It serves oil companies, integrated oil and gas companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

