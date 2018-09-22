Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 167,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Continental Resources worth $97,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Continental Resources by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Continental Resources from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.