Conifex Timber (CFF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conifex Timber from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Conifex Timber from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$4.18 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$6.99.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$200.30 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

