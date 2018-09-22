Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPSI. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

CPSI opened at $27.45 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.10.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth $434,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 60.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3,197.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.