Comparing DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) and Remedent (REMI)

Remedent (NASDAQ: XRAY) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Remedent and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remedent $2.69 million 1.49 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.99 billion 2.16 -$1.55 billion $2.66 14.57

Remedent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Profitability

This table compares Remedent and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remedent -10.58% -7.23% -4.55% DENTSPLY SIRONA -39.62% 9.12% 5.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Remedent and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remedent 0 0 0 0 N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 8 5 0 2.38

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus target price of $52.18, suggesting a potential upside of 34.63%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Remedent.

Volatility and Risk

Remedent has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DENTSPLY SIRONA pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Remedent does not pay a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Remedent on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remedent

Remedent, Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping. It also provides GlamSmile veneers, which are ultra-thin claddings attached to the front of the patient's teeth leaving the patient's healthy tooth structure intact. In addition, the company offers SmileMe Mirror, an integrated marketing concept for the dental practice, which enables dentists to offer smile consultation in approximately 10 minutes; SmileSketch, a simulation software to make a sketch of what the patient could look like; and various Treatment Pages to explain the benefits of certain treatments, as well as Condor, an intra-oral 3D scanner. It sells its products to dental professionals in approximately 30 countries, including Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, and the United States through dealers, as well as directly to the consumers through its internal sales force and third party distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. The company also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, it provides dental technology products, including dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialist, and dental laboratories; and dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories. Further, the company offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. It markets and sells dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

