Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s share price rose 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 1,305,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 504,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

CBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Santander raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. equities research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 341,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 245,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,604,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

