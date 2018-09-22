Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $47.20 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $100,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 530 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $26,319.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,859 shares of company stock worth $342,556. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 57,646.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 29,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

