Cominar REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

CUF traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.14. 224,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,252. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.95.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.04). Cominar REIT had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of C$177.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cominar REIT in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.