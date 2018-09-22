Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Colony Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Colony Capital has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colony Capital to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.

Shares of CLNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. 4,897,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,779. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

