Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.
Colony Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Colony Capital has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colony Capital to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.
Shares of CLNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. 4,897,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,779. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.
About Colony Capital
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
