Colin R. Sabol Sells 17,161 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $1,396,390.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 1,690.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

